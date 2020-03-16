Consumers Energy is committed to the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities. The COVID-19 virus has created unprecedented circumstances around the world, and we have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this illness.
Recognizing that many of our customers are in a position where they are unable to work, we are suspending shutoffs for non-pay for low-income and senior customers beginning March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020. These timeframes could be adjusted depending on the spread and severity of the virus.
Senior citizens and qualified low-income customers already enrolled in our Winter Protection Program have already had their end dates extended through May 3, 2020, without any additional actions required on their part. This ensures our most vulnerable customers have the services they need during this state of emergency. All shut-off notices will be withheld to prevent any additional stress for these customers.
