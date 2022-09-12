West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) will host three septic system homeowner workshops during SepticSmart Week, September 19-23 (www.epa.gov/septic/septicsmart-week). This is an event sponsored annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the third week of September to assist communities, local groups and state governments bring attention to the importance of caring for and maintaining septic systems to protect water quality.
The events will be held Monday at the White River Township Hall in Montague from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday at a private residence in Whitehall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (the address will be provided to registrants); and Thursday at the Muskegon Conservation District in Twin Lake from 12 to 1:30 p.m. There is no charge for the events, but participants are asked to bring their own folding chairs.
Registration links for the events can be found at EventBrite.com by searching for the event host WMEAC.
In 2014, White Lake was removed from a list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern after the community’s several decades effort to restore the lake from industrial and municipal pollution. Because there are nearly 1,000 residential and commercial property parcels with on-site septic systems around the lake, WMEAC and its partners are providing numerous opportunities for education on proper operation and maintenance of the systems in order to prevent harmful impacts to water quality and public health.
The workshops will be in-person, outdoors if weather permits, and will provide information on septic systems and how they work, alternative systems, signs of failure, operation and maintenance, regulations and enforcement, possible state funds available for septic system replacement, and questions and answers. The speaker will be Michael Eslick, operations manager for Public Health Muskegon County.
WMEAC’s Keeping White Lake Water Clean Project also includes student projects, water quality forums, and government presentations. Project partners include Public Health Muskegon County and the water resources commissioner; the Muskegon Conservation District; Fruitland and White River Townships; and the Whitehall and Montague Middle School Science Programs. Funding for the project is provided by the Michigan Coastal Management Program, Water Resources Division, Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For more information, please contact Tanya Cabala, lakeshore outreach organizer, at tcabala@wmeac.org or 231-798-5196.