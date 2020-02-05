Burning Foot Beer Festival is back for its 6th year and better than ever on Saturday, August 29.
This year’s event will feature over 80 breweries from around the Midwest, local food, 2 music stages featuring local and national music acts, pop up art exhibition, camping and more.
However, it will be held in a new location.
Due to the severe erosion and high water near Pere Marquette Beach, Muskegon County Board of Commissioners passed in committee, pending full county board approval, a motion to hold the Burning Foot Beer Festival at the county’s Heritage Landing facility in downtown Muskegon.
"While this was a hard decision to make, preserving the integrity of our Lake Michigan beaches for our festival-goers and beyond is imperative to us. We are working closely with the city of Muskegon on this year’s festival, and couldn’t think of a better place than Heritage Landing to temporarily hold the event" said Allen Serio, chairman of the Burning Foot Festival. "After much debate and adjustments to the site layout the board determined there was just not enough space to produce this year’s event at Pere Marquette Beach. We believe Heritage Landing will be a great temporary location for this year’s festival and hope to be back on the beach in 2021.”
While this year’s event will be held at Heritage Landing, there will still be all the facets festival goer’s love including the giant hop tower, overnight camping, national music artists, and more.
For upcoming announcements, ticket information and more, like the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/burningfootbeerfest/ or visit the festival's website at https://burningfoot.beer/