Michigan residents who provided essential services during the pandemic between April 1 and June 30 now have just four weeks left to apply for tuition-free college.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, for the Future for Frontliners program, which is open to qualified workers to earn their first associate degree or industry-related certificate at a local Michigan community college.
MUSKEGON – As of Dec. 1, there have been 436 frontline workers accepted at Muskegon Community College, where they will begin their studies as early as the Winter 2021 semester in January, but no later than the Fall 2021 semester starting in August.
“At the same time, we still have another 2,200 workers who are interested in the Frontliners program at Muskegon Community College but whose applications are being reviewed at the state level or who need help through the process,” said MCC Provost/Executive Vice President John Selmon.
“Since the program was launched in September, our entire support staff has been assisting these deserving individuals daily with their financial aid, registration, counseling and academic questions. With the deadline almost here, we do not want any qualified individual in our community to miss this once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity. So please apply today and contact us if you have any questions.”
The state’s online application for the Future for Frontliners program can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/frontliners. Once accepted, students must apply to MCC. Anyone who needs help with the application process or with completing FAFSA can call MCC at (231) 773-9131.
Complete information on the Future for Frontliners program, including qualifications, can found on the MCC website at www.muskegoncc.edu/frontliners.