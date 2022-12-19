The Board of Directors of Every Woman’s Place (EWP) has named Jillian Pastoor the new Executive Director of the agency.
Pastoor’s background in nonprofit management, public administration, and development combined with her educational background in women’s studies and gender-based violence will help further the mission of the agency that has been serving the lakeshore community for over 40 years.
“Every Woman's Place sought a compassionate, experienced, informed leader to bring the agency to the next level. We have found her in Jillian Pastoor," shared Board Chair Dr. Jerry Evans. "EWP will continue to provide services to those most in need in our community and the board looks forward to working with Jillian and her staff to continuously improve all that we do."
Pastoor holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Michigan State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Denver with a specific focus on gender-based violence and nonprofit management. She will assume the role as Executive Director Jan. 1, 2023.
“I am excited to step into the role of Executive Director at Every Woman’s Place," Pastoor said in a media release. "After doing this work for nearly 20 years in various communities throughout Michigan and the United States, it feels good to be back in my hometown doing what I love the most, helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”
The mission of Every Woman’s Place is to strengthen lives in the community by providing shelter, counseling, and advocacy for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. EWP provides 24-hour crisis support at 231-722-3333, emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, court support, and referrals. EWP also has a Safe & Sober Living program for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking who are coping with substance use. All services are free, confidential, survivor-centered, and empowerment-based.