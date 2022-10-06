Each year, Every Woman’s Place (EWP) recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence. The mission of EWP is to strengthen lives in the community by providing shelter, counseling, and advocacy for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. For over 40 years, EWP has been a place of hope, safety, and healing.
EWP provides support to survivors of domestic violence every single day of the year through our 24-hour crisis hotline, residential crisis center, non-residential and walk-in services, advocacy programs, and counseling services. We recognize that survivors are at various stages in their healing process. Our advocates are trained to walk alongside and help forge a path that extends from victimization to restoration and healing. We invite the community to learn more about our mission and services.
While we cannot comment on any specific case of domestic violence and must follow our duty to protect victim confidentiality, it is our hope and vision that any and all cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking are taken seriously and treated fairly across all systems of support in our community. Our message is clear, we are here to support survivors. Help is available for individuals seeking services or those who just need to talk about current, recent, or triggers of past abuse.
EWP recognizes domestic violence as a pattern of behaviors used to gain or maintain power and control in a relationship. Domestic abuse can take on many different forms including coercion, intimidation, threats, physical violence, psychological abuse, financial abuse, sexual assault and/or any combination thereof. We serve as a training and education point of contact for individuals, groups, and organizations who are interested in learning more about power and control, domestic violence, and EWP services.
Nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced some form of physical violence, contact sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. Psychological abuse; including verbal abuse, humiliation, coercion, and isolation often occurs prior to or along with physical and sexual violence. 95% of men who physically abuse their intimate partners also psychologically abuse them.2
If you need to talk to someone because you have been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or sex trafficking, please call our 24-hour Crisis Line at (231) 722-3333. All calls are confidential and anonymous. Our staff are trained to provide compassionate care at any stage of the healing process.