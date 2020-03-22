With true regret, Every Woman's Place (EWP) is announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Cheers & Chocolate event on April 18 in response to the ongoing novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
EWP and the Culinary Institute of Michigan (CIM) are both extremely disappointed to have to make this cancellation, though all involved recognize that it is paramount that we protect the health and safety of the CIM student chefs and their instructors, our potential event guests, and our EWP staff and event volunteers.
We have closed ticket sales on the Cheers Eventbrite page. We ask ticket holders to donate their ticket(s) to support EWP. There’s nothing you need to do if you wish to donate your ticket(s). If you wish a refund, please contact helpheal@everywomansplace.org to request one.
We will need the entire community’s support in the face of COVID-19.
While many businesses and organizations must close, reduce services, or cut shifts, EWP has instead expanded our outreach.
We are ready to respond to the anticipated rise in domestic violence that statistically results from people unable to escape close quarters.
We are proud to showcase how our community is pulling together to answer the crisis of COVID-19 for those who will be impacted at more than just the level of potential illness, but also potential violence.