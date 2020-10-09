MUSKEGON – Rummage sale lovers, head to Faithful to Felines, 2525 Hall St. in Muskegon on Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17 for a huge indoor sale and tables full of treasures.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Goods including clothing and linens, housewares, home furnishings, small appliances, games, books, toys, and art have been carefully organized and neatly displayed in the shelter’s spacious indoor warehouse.
Faithful to Felines is an all-volunteer non-profit shelter dedicated to the rescue of cats and kittens and committed to finding them forever homes. The sale will help fund food and medical care for the more than 100 wonderful cats and kittens currently at the shelter who are available for adoption.
Call the shelter for more information at 231-773-3030.