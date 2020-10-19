Travel along some of Michigan's most beautiful scenic drives at the 16th Annual Depot to Depot Muskegon County Fall Color Tour.
Experience the vibrant colors of the woods, dunes, and water every Saturday in October.
Drive your car or bike along this self-guided touring route and visit historic sites, enjoy nature, and snap selfies at some of the many designated stops along our spectacular Lake Michigan shoreline.
Maps are available at an outdoor box near the front door of The White Lake Area Chamber Depot (124 W Hanson, Whitehall, MI), as well as the Muskegon Union Depot (610 W Western Ave., Muskegon, MI).
Follow the map and enter for weekly prize drawings by posting your selfies publicly on social media at designated stops (replacing the stamps on maps in previous years), using the hashtag:
#D2D20
The more check-ins and posts, the more entries! (Again, be sure to post publicly with the hashtag #D2D20. If we can’t see them, we can’t count them!