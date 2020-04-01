GRANT TWP. - Seven members of a family safely escaped their burning trailer on 88th Ave. near Oceana Shores Tuesday evening (March 31).
The Grant Township Fire Department was called to the scene at 8 p.m., and Fire Chief Roland Brooks said the department cleared the call about an hour and a half later.
Brooks said damage from the fire which was caused by an electrical short, was limited to the exterior of the trailer at one end.
He said the husband and wife and five children were at home at the time of the fire.
"The lady smelled smoke and investigated in their daughter's bedroom," Brooks said. "She got the family out, turned off the breakers and called Mason-Oceana 911. She did what she was supposed to do."
Firefighters also safely rescued the family's two dogs and guinea pigs from the trailer.
The fire chief said flames were coming out from the end of the trailer when they arrived. "We had to rip off some of the siding to get to the fire."
Brooks said the Shelby Fire Department and Life Ambulance were called to assist Grant Township, according to protocol for a response to a structure fire. He said the protocol is to call the nearest fire department and ambulance service to assist.