Family Farm & Home is on the grow again and announces the opening of its 64th store, in Whitehall.
This will be the retailer’s 44th Michigan location and will occupy the former Shopko on Colby Road.
FFH is a family-owned and operated company, based in Muskegon, that prides itself on focusing on local community. Because of this, the FFH family is especially excited to invest in a second location in their own West Michigan county to fulfill the lifestyle needs of rural and suburban customers.
“The Whitehall community has been a location of interest for many years, especially after opening our first hometown location, Muskegon in 2011,” said Bob Tarrant, co-president and chief operating officer. “The need for an additional northern location within Muskegon County makes Whitehall the ideal location. We’re tremendously happy that this location is finally in the works for Spring 2020!”
Core departments include feed and accessories for pets, horses and livestock, as well as farming supplies. The chain also offers products for home heating, lawn and garden, hardware, automotive, work clothing, footwear and more.
“We truly are your trusted resource, just down the road,” said Tim Fansler, co-president and chief merchandising officer. “Our focus on superior customer service through in-depth product knowledge and training, paired with our extensive and competitively priced assortments, make us the ideal one stop shop. As a family owned company, we treat our customers (and their pets), friends and neighbors like Family because that’s exactly what we are.”
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director commented on the planned opening of the store.
“It is wonderful to see something become of that space!,” said Amy VanLoon.
“This as an opportunity for both Montague and Whitehall and the surrounding area to continue to grow. Family, Farm & Home will definitely serve a unique purpose for this region
“We have such great potential here and we look forward to them being community partners. It’s all about building a stronger, more vibrant and resilient community.”
Currently operating 63 stores throughout five midwestern states, Family Farm & Home has experienced significant growth since opening its first three locations in 2002. Customer service is a top priority for Family Farm & Home with the mission to treat customers like family and to help them work smarter and faster by providing the best quality products and expert advice to get the job done, at prices that make sense.
Family Farm & Home plans to open the new Whitehall location this spring.