The Muskegon County TalkSooner team has partnered with the Farmers Markets in the Cities of Muskegon, Montague, and Muskegon Heights to promote Family Meals Month and coach parents on talking to their kids about drug and alcohol use. Educators will be at the markets on the following dates and vendors will give away free reusable grocery bags while supplies last.
September 17, 2019 Muskegon Farmers Market – 10 a.m. to Noon
September 18, 2019 Montague Farmers Market – 10 a.m. to Noon
September 19, 2019 Muskegon Heights Farmers Market – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Family Meals Month is recognized each September to promote the many lifelong positive impacts of family meal time. The more families have meals together, the less likely their kids are to drink alcohol, smoke or use marijuana.
TalkSooner.org encourages parents to talk with their children about the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol. It explains the need to talk early, talk often, and talk sooner about pressures, health effects, expectations, and refusal skills around drugs and alcohol. The website is available in English and Spanish.