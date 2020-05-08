WHITEHALL – When you visit the new Family Farm and Home (FF&H) store, 3165 Holton-Whitehall Rd., you may acquire a whole new family.
At least that’s what district manager Rocky Heddleson hopes.
“We’re so excited to have another location to serve the Muskegon area,” Heddleson enthused in a recent press statement. “FFH is a family-owned company with a mission to treat its customers like family, and the people of the Whitehall community have been so welcoming, they already feel like family.”
In an article published in the Beacon in February, when the Whitehall deal was finalized, co-president and chief merchandising officer Tim Fansler echoed that sentiment. “We truly are your trusted resource, right down the road. We treat our customers and their friends, neighbors (and pets) like family because that’s exactly what we are.”
On May 1, the new FF&H had its grand opening in the former Shopko location on Colby Rd. It’s the company’s 44th Michigan store and its 64th in the Midwest.
You’d think that 63 “children” would be more than enough to keep them busy, but as with any loving family, there’s always room for one more. Since 2002, FF&H has been dedicated to serving the unique needs of local and rural communities.
“The FFH family is especially excited to invest in a second location in their own West Michigan county to fulfill the lifestyle needs of rural and suburban customers who aspire to live, work and grow like they do,” said Heddleson.
The company had its eye on the Whitehall area for some time. “The Whitehall community has been a location of interest for many years, especially after opening our first hometown location in Muskegon in 2011,” noted co-president and CEO Bob Tarrant.
Looking to spread their cheer to the northeast, FF&H decided that Whitehall was the ideal spot for expansionist dreams. That was music to the ears of White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy VanLoon.
“It’s all about building a stronger and more vibrant community,” she observed. “This is an opportunity for both Montague and Whitehall, and the surrounding community, to continue to grow.”
Like another ever-present Midwestern entity, Tractor Supply, FF&H is a trusted ally of the farm and animal crowd. Core departments include feed and accessories for pets, horses and livestock, as well as farming supplies. The chain also offers products for home heating, lawn and garden, hardware, automotive, work clothing, footwear, and more.
New at the Whitehall location will be a pet grooming service, scheduled to open after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Like so many businesses, the new store has had to adjust to pandemic realities.
“For the health of all, our cleaning and sanitizing procedures in store remain heightened, while also practicing social distancing,” announced their communications department. “We do ask that our customers also practice social distancing while in-store, being respectful of team members and other customers, especially while waiting in line. While the situation continues to remain fluid, we appreciate everyone’s efforts in doing their part, together as Family, to help stop the spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, store manager Jennifer Boes and her team members have been getting used to operating under the sometimes uncomfortable restrictions. Because a key aspect of FF&H’s mission is superior customer service, face masks pose a challenge.
According to Heddleson, “Jennifer and the Whitehall team are doing a fantastic job making sure they follow all of the state guidelines to ensure customer safety, as well as their own. I’m just disappointed that customers won’t be able to see their smiles behind their masks.”
Family Farm and Home new hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sun., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.