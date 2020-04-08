With generous donations from farmers, insurance agents, members, employees and county Farm Bureaus, the Farm Bureau Family of Companies donated 1.1 million meals worth of support to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and the Agent Charitable Fund each donated $50,000 to the Million Meal Challenge and matched donations from members, clients and supporters dollar-for-dollar.
The Million Meal Challenge raised $183,340 –each dollar raised equaling six meals – which will be donated to the seven regional food banks in Michigan, benefitting all 83 counties.
“The overwhelming response from members of the Farm Bureau family and the public to the Million Meal Challenge has made this a very successful campaign,” said Don Simon, CEO, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.
“In this unprecedented time, community members from across the state have come together to help provide Michigan children and families with healthy meals—1.1 million of them,” Simon said. “We are so proud—of our employees, members and agents for stepping up and supporting Michigan’s food banks.”
All funds raised were donated to the Food Bank Council of Michigan which supports and serves the seven regional food banks, striving to make Michigan a food-secure state.
“Food insecurity during a coronavirus pandemic magnifies the need as well as multiplies it. New populations of residents who have never before needed emergency food are coming to our network for help for their families,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan.
“The Farm Bureau Family of Companies knows that nothing of significance ever happens alone and that is why their Agents Charitable Fund has come alongside of us at the Food Bank Council to do something of significance and something neither one of us could have done alone,” Knight added. “Together, we will do our best to make sure kids have milk and seniors have food for the days ahead. “
The Agent Charitable Fund, whose mission is to end hunger in Michigan, is a donor-designated fund administered through the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, a 501(c)(3) governed by Michigan Farm Bureaus board of directors, positively contributes to the future of Michigan agriculture through leadership and educational programming. Through grant programs and donations, Farm Bureau agents, clients and partners provide food and educational programs to Michigan residents struggling with hunger and aid the more than 3,000 hunger-relief agencies throughout the state.
