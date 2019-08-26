Oceana County Farm Bureau will be holding its annual meeting on Saturday, September 14, at the Up North Farm Market in Hart.
This year activities will include fall family fun opportunities in addition to the annual business meeting. The organizing committee wanted to make the event an opportunity for members and their families to enjoy some seasonal fun while accomplishing the tasks of holding the annual meeting.
This year’s event will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Members and their families will have the opportunity to visit the petting barn and tour the farm market. In addition, there will be fall activities for kids that will include a fall themed games, pumpkin decorating and fall craft activities.
To complete the two hour pre-dinner family activities, members are encouraged to bring their cameras and get their fall family photo at the photo display area. Complimentary wine and beer drink tickets will be available for those pre-registering for the event.
The business meeting/dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Blackmer Electric building on site. A barbecue pork and chicken dinner is planned. During the business meeting, attendees will hear about various programs and benefits Farm Bureau has to offer, an update on the activities the Oceana County Farm Bureau has been involved in, discussion and voting of new policies affecting Oceana agriculture and the election of new board members.
The Oceana County Farm Bureau is holding a “Harvest For All” Food Drive this year in lieu of charging an attendance cost. The Farm Bureau Board of Directors are asking all those attending to bring along a non-perishable food item (s) that will be distributed to food pantries in Oceana County.
Reservations are due no later than Friday, September 6 to the Oceana County Farm Bureau at 231-873-4654 or via email at jmarfio@ctyfb.com