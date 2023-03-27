A fatal crash last Friday afternoon remains under investigation by the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Amber Prause, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
According to a press release, the vehicle Prause was in, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, failed to stop at a red light while southbound at the intersection of Whitehall and River roads in Dalton Township. A Nissan Frontier traveling west on River collided with the Trailblazer while passing through the intersection. Prause was pronounced deceased at the scene.
White Lake Ambulance Authority, Muskegon Township Fire, Muskegon Township Police and Michigan State Police assisted the sheriff's office on the scene.