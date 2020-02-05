• Saturday, February 8, 1 p.m, Harbor of Grace Lutheran, 540 Houston, Muskegon, Phone: 722-7308.
• Monday, February, 10 6 p.m., Laketon Bethel, W. Giles, Muskegon. Phone: 744-1749 1568.
• Friday, February 21, 10 a.m., Fifth Reformed, 2330 Holton Rd., Muskegon. Phone: 744-4781.
• Monday, February 24, 4 p.m., Mt. Zion @ Huntington Bank parking lot. Phone: 722-6765.
• Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m., Calvin Christian Reformed Church, 973 W Norton, Muskegon. Phone: 737-5207.
For the latest update on the Mobile Food Pantry listings, call 2-1-1 (or 733-1155) or Muskegon County Cooperating Churches 727-6000. Or,
visit the website www.cooperataingchurches.com.