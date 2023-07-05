The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry rolls into Whitehall Saturday, July 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ, 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. The church's community outreach program is sponsoring the event. Anyone with a need for groceries is welcome - no need to sign up. While selections do vary, meats, fruit and veggies, dairy, bread and items to make easy meals are usually available. Additionally, laundry soap and personal care items may be available. Church members and friends will be on site to direct traffic and to assist with distribution. For more information, please contact the church office Monday - Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265 or visit www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.
Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to White Lake UCC July 15
Tags
Andy M Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.