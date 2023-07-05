The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry rolls into Whitehall Saturday, July 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ, 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. The church's community outreach program is sponsoring the event. Anyone with a need for groceries is welcome - no need to sign up. While selections do vary, meats, fruit and veggies, dairy, bread and items to make easy meals are usually available. Additionally, laundry soap and personal care items may be available. Church members and friends will be on site to direct traffic and to assist with distribution. For more information, please contact the church office Monday - Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265 or visit www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.

