WHITEHALL — The annual Feet on the Street block party returned Sunday, June 4 with perfect sunny weather for family and friends to gather and have fun. The event included food trucks, chalk drawing, live music and games for all ages to enjoy.
“The heart behind this event was to create a fun summer vibe that any age could enjoy,” said White Lake Chamber of Commerce Director of Events and Membership Stephanie Ware. “With live music, food, and local businesses who could not only get their name out to the community, but provide some sort of community activity, whether it be face paint, chalk, cornhole, yard games.”
Feet on the Street was located in the North Mears Promenade this year, near Mylan’s Waterfront Bar and Grille and Fetch Brewing Company. The location was described as perfect because there was no need to close any streets, was located in Whitehall while overlooking Montague, and was in the heart of the Whitehall social district, allowing legal adults to enjoy cold alcoholic beverages if they desired.
“This was our second year hosting Feet on the Street in this type of format,” Ware said. “We really wanted to create one big community party with Montague, Whitehall, and surrounding areas to kick off the beautiful White Lake area summer.”
Ware stressed the White Lake Chamber of Commerce’s strong desire to offer this event for free to all attendees. The City of Whitehall, along with other sponsors help make this possible.
“We’re incredibly thankful for perfect weather,” said Ware. “Great food vendors who worked hard all day, talented musicians who kept the crowds entertained, the variety of businesses and organizations who spent their Sunday giving back to the community, and the hundreds of people who chose to spend their day helping us kick off summer in the White Lake area.”