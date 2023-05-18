The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Montague, and City of Whitehall will host Feet on the Street Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. in the North Mears Promenade in Whitehall. This event is sponsored by Luna Floral & Design and Salon Peggy Sue.
Feet on the Street is a block party to kick off summer in the White Lake Area with the Montague and Whitehall community, and neighboring friends and family.
This free community event will be held open-house style, so attendees can stop by throughout the event or stay the entire time.
There will be live music, food trucks, activities and crafts from local businesses and organizations, and more.
Check out our Facebook event page for details (food trucks, musicians, and types of activities), visit www.whitelake.org, or contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231.893.4585 or by email at sware@whitelake.org.