Randy Rinard, a suspect in a car theft who later assaulted a police officer to avoid arrest in a Nov. 12 incident, was apprehended by deputies from the Muskegon County sheriff's office Wednesday morning, with an assist by the West Michigan Enforcement Team.
Rinard, who will face multiple felony charges, had been considered armed and dangerous and had been last seen in Dalton Township after evading arrest by assaulting an officer and brandishing a knife before an unidentified citizen with a concealed pistol permit drew his weapon in defense of the officer. The release from the sheriff's office did not confirm where Rinard was ultimately located and apprehended.
The suspect attempted to resist deputies once more upon being located but was taken into custody without serious incident.