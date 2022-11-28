Ferry Memorial Reformed Church in Montague held a Thanksgiving box distribution event Saturday, Nov. 19. Dozens of Ferry and community members volunteered Friday night and Saturday morning to organize and pack boxes with food for 200 Thanksgiving meals. These boxes also included food for the rest of the week, household items and children’s books. Many neighbors in need picked up meal boxes at the church, while many had the food and household items delivered to their homes.
Volunteers braved the wintry weather and roads to help out our neighbors in need. This event was made possible by the donation of time from Ferry Memorial Reformed Church members, community members and area schools. Donation of items, time and funding came from Dave and Beth Pickard and their Charitable Fund. Contributions of funding came from Ferry members, other anonymous donors and grant donations. One grant that made this possible in part was a grant from the White Lake Community Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. Another grant came by way of the Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce in Muskegon.