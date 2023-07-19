Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area! From Aug. 5-13, the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances! Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
The Festival Piano Quartet will perform Saturday, Aug. 12. This 7 p.m. evening concert will take place at St. James Lutheran, 8945 Stebbins St. in Montague. A limited number of tickets ($20) are available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and online at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com. They will perform the Faure Piano Quartet Op. 15, C minor and the Brahms Piano Quartet Op 25, G minor. Great talent comes together to perform: former violist with the renowned Vermeer String Quartet Richard Young, violin; former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra principal violist Michael Ouzounian; founding cellist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet Marina Hoover, cello; and acclaimed chamber musician, collaborative pianist Andrea Swan, piano.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, a “Cabaret Night”, plus the Gala dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
The festival is grateful for the generous support of individuals and businesses that makes it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area. For a schedule of this year’s festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.