WHITEHALL — Fetch Brewing Company brought back their 4/20 potluck event “bring your pot to Fetch day” Thursday, which included community members’ various Crock-Pot recipes from chilis to dips to chicken pot pie.
“We started it in 2015 and obviously we know what 4/20 is known for,” said co-owner Jen Hain. “We thought it would be really funny way to take a spin on 4/20 and have a ‘bring your pot to Fetch’ day. We don’t have a kitchen, so it works out that people can bring their Crock-Pots and have a potluck.”
Art of Cookery owner Valerie Hanson participated by bringing “green pot pie,” which includes asparagus, peas, chicken and salsa verde.
“Our regulars are outstanding and they come without fail,” Jen Hain said. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger. We started with one table tonight and we’re already on our third.”
Fetch owners Dan and Jen Hain look forward to bringing the potluck event back next year, and hope more people will bring their creative recipes.
“I think it’s kind of a hidden gem,” said Dan Hain.