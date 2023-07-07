WHITEHALL — Ray McLeod’s passion is cycling. He formed the Fetch Cycling Group in 2016 under the Muskegon Bicycling Coalition, and the group has only grown since.
“A lot of other cycling groups came and died, and the reason that the other ones didn’t survive was because their intent was to race and be fast, they weren’t very welcoming to everybody,” McLeod said. “A lot of times what will happen is people try to come and join, but if they couldn’t keep up, they’d get dropped off the back and wouldn’t come back. I started this because the idea was to do something where every kind of bicyclist would feel welcome and encouraged, whether they were going to ride their bike once a week (or more). My mission is to get more butts on bikes. I thought if we can get more people to ride no matter how fast or slow, it would normalize.”
Another concern of McLeod’s is educating others on “motorists’ responsibilities on the road with respect to bicyclists and for bicyclists to be aware of their rights.”
They are divided into several groups based on speed. Slower, relaxed riders go on the bike trail while others take a route to Michillinda Road. Everyone’s ride lasts an hour, and they all meet back at Fetch Brewing Company for some socializing and drinks.
“We have some guys that go fast, 23 miles per hour,” said McLeod. “The recreational riders come with their street clothes and shoes, and are more relaxed about it.”
McLeod got into cycling at eight years old. He and his brother unwrapped their father’s wrenches under the Christmas tree that year, which eventually led to them helping assemble their first bikes. Eventually they took a big bike trip from Detroit to Traverse City to visit family. Their father had taken time off from work to follow them up there, something they didn’t find out until 20 years later. Since then, cycling has become an integral part of McLeod’s life and has become a strong passion.
McLeod also serves as the president of the Muskegon County Bicycling Coalition. They install bike racks and donate bikes that community members can use for free, as long as they return the bikes once they’re finished. Their main goal is to give as many people the opportunity to bike as possible.
Fetch Cycling Group meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind Fetch.