EAST LANSING — The Michigan Education Association (MEA) announced 51 recipients of the 2020 MEA Scholarships, one of which was a student at Montague High School.
The scholarship honors exemplary public school students from across the state who plan to attend a Michigan public university next fall.
Among the 401 applications submitted for scholarship awards this year, the MEA Scholarship Fund Trustees chose 29 new award recipients who will each receive $1,200. In addition, 22 repeat winners who are already enrolled in college will receive $700 each.
Montague's Caitlin Coppess will be one of the students receiving the $1,200
“We are so proud of these deserving scholarship winners as they begin to plan the next phase of their education and chart a path toward successful careers,” said MEA President Paula Herbart. “These students are products of Michigan’s K-12 public schools and our hard-working public school teachers and support staff dedicated to their success.”
Since 1997, the MEA Scholarship Fund has awarded 650 scholarships totaling $710,840 to graduates of Michigan public high schools.
To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be a dependent of an MEA member or MEA-retired member in good standing. The general criteria for awarding the scholarships include academic achievement, extracurricular activities as well as school and community service.
The MEA Scholarship Fund is financed through voluntary contributions of members, staff and friends of the Michigan Education Association.
This year’s winners include (in alphabetical order by last name):
29 New Winners - $1,200 each
Catherine Anger from Caro High School (Caro Community Schools)
Brooklynne Bevier from Northwest High School (Northwest Community Schools)
Gregory Brown from Grand Haven High School (Grand Haven Area Public Schools)
Breanna Campbell from Marysville High School (Marysville Public Schools)
Caitlin Coppess from Montague High School (Montague Area Public Schools)
Ainsley Coty from Okemos High School (Okemos Public Schools)
Marco De Leon from Bath High School (Bath Community Schools)
Megan DeLong from Mona Shores High School (Mona Shores Public Schools)
Madison Dryden from Clarkston High School (Clarkston Community Schools)
Maris Ferguson from Lake Fenton High School (Lake Fenton Community Schools)
Corbin Fleming-Dittenber from Midland High School (Midland Public Schools)
Kathleen Hummer from Byron Center High School (Byron Center Public Schools)
Nicole Inza from Rochester Adams High School (Rochester Community Schools)
Madelyn Koski from Westwood High School (NICE Community Schools)
Katie Lazarz from Freeland High School (Freeland Community Schools)
Zoe Merillat from Coleman High School (Coleman Community Schools)
Marysol Millar from Portage Central High School (Portage Public Schools)
Amanda Morello from Royal Oak High School (Royal Oak Schools)
Alyssa Morley from Sault Area High School (Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools)
Audry Rakozy from Grosse Pointe North High School (Grosse Pointe Public Schools)
Keaton Roach from Athens Area High School (Athens Area Schools)
Sarah Scopas from Utica Academy for International Studies (Utica Community Schools)
Ella Sheedlo from Ovid-Elsie High School (Ovid-Elsie Area Schools)
Olivia Stack from Eisenhower High School (Utica Community Schools)
Maxwell Stange from Cadillac Senior High School (Cadillac Area Public Schools)
Abigail Trozak from Dakota High School (Chippewa Valley Schools)
Audrey Wong from Troy High School (Troy School District)
Seth Woodbury attending University of Michigan from Williamston High School (Williamston Community Schools)
Brianna Zinn from Vestaburg High School (Vestaburg Community Schools)
22 Repeat Winners - $700 each
Collin Cole attending Michigan State University from Kenowa Hills High School (Kenowa Hills Public Schools)
Nicholas DeMattei attending University of Michigan from Mt. Pleasant High School (Mt. Pleasant Public Schools)
MacKenzie Desloover from Michigan State University from Yale High School (Yale Public Schools)
Jaydee Dillon attending Central Michigan University from Bay City Western High School (Bay City Public Schools)
Carly Filion attending Michigan State University from Warren Mott High School (Warren Consolidated Schools)
Morgan Franks attending Michigan State University from Utica Academy for International Studies (Utica Community Schools)
Stavros Hedglin attending Michigan State University from Grosse Pointe North High School (Grosse Pointe Public Schools)
Taylor Jancsi attending Grand Valley State University from Gwinn High School (Gwinn Area Community Schools)
Mallory Jayne attending Michigan Technological University from Kingsford High School (Breitung Township Schools)
Breanna Johnson attending University of Michigan from Negaunee High School (Negaunee Public Schools)
Hannah Johnson attending Saginaw Valley State University from South Lyon High School (South Lyon Community Schools)
Dawson Kinsman attending University of Michigan from Stevenson High School (Livonia Public Schools)
Megan Lasceski attending Central Michigan University from St. Johns High School (St. Johns Public Schools)
Cameron McClelland attending University of Michigan from Clarkston High School (Clarkston Community Schools)
Liam McLeod attending Michigan Technological University from St. Clair High School (East China School District)
Alexander Netzley attending University of Michigan from Cadillac Senior High School (Cadillac Area Public Schools)
Alejandro Salais attending Central Michigan University from Eastern High School (Lansing School District)
Emilie Seibert attending Grand Valley State University from Bay City Western High School (Bay City Public Schools)
Andrew Smith attending Michigan State University from Laker High School (Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker Schools)
Jared Swiontek attending Central Michigan University from East Jackson High School (East Jackson Community Schools)
Alexander VanDeWeghe attending University of Michigan from Ithaca High School (Ithaca Public Schools)
Hannah Wells attending Central Michigan University from St. Johns High School (St. Johns Public Schools)
The mission of the MEA is to ensure that the education of our students
and the working environments of our members are of the highest quality.