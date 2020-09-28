For 37 years the White Lake Crop Walk has been held on the first Sunday in October.
Not this year. In mid-April, the Crop Walk committee realized that this is the year to focus on our neighbors and members of our home community.
Everyone is invited to walk with fellow White Lakers to “”Fill the Food Pantry”. Due to COVID-19, there is an increase in the number of people who are utilizing the food pantry. This walk is to help address that need.
The official date of the walk is Oct. 4 at 1:00 PM. Registration forms will be available on the White Lake Food Pantry page on Facebook, at White Lake Congregational Church between 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday through Thursday, or simply pick one up at the walk.
We will gather in small groups behind White Lake Congregational UCC at the entrance to the bike path. Masks will be required for the group gathering and the time groups leave will be staggered to ensure the safety of those who gather.
Once the walk has begun, it is expected that participants will follow state guidelines. The length of the walk is completely up to the participant’s individual comfort level.
If walkers decide that they are not comfortable with the group walk, they are encouraged to participate in a personal walk. If they choose to do a personal walk, they can simply complete a registration, with the date of their walk, as well as their donations, and turn in no later than Oct. 11.
These may be placed in an envelope and put in the UPS lock box located outside White Lake Congregational UCC at 1817 South Mears Ave. in Whitehall.
If participants are unable to walk, but would still like to help, they may contact Lebanon Lutheran Church to find out what the Food Pantry’s current needs are, or simply send in a financial donation to Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 Mears Ave. in Whitehall.
A financial donation may also be placed in the UPS lock box that is located outside of White Lake Congregational UCC, 1817 South Mears Ave., Whitehall. Checks should be made out to Lebanon Lutheran Church with White Lake Food Pantry on the memo line.
It has been a challenging time for many in our community. “White Lake Walks’ is one of the small ways we can join together to support our neighbors.