MONTAGUE – It was hard for Ben Hayes to put into words what he was experiencing at his old school.
A former Whitehall student, Hayes was being bullied and beaten up by the kids at his old school, but due to his autism found it difficult to communicate and ask for help.
“Some people were calling him names, and beating him up. And because he wasn’t very verbal, he couldn’t express it,” said Hayes mother Rebecca Shannon.
Hayes said him being small was one of the main reasons the kids at school had bullied him.
Looking to start fresh, Shannon enrolled her son at school in Montague, and got him involved with the Boy Scouts program there.
Starting out as a Webelos, the seventh grader eventually worked his way up to rank of Boy Scout, and eventually became a Star Scout.
Which according to the rank requirements is someone who: Has been involved in scouting for at least four months as a First Class Scout, demonstrates scout spirit according to the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and finally earned six merit badges – four of which must be required badges for the rank of Eagle.
Hayes hasn’t had any problem getting his badges. He’s earned 99.
Where Hayes might’ve been meek and timid before he is now all confidence, he said that it wasn’t particularly difficult to get any of those badges. Although, one that did prove to be slightly more challenging was the engineering badge.
“We took a [model] train apart to see how it works,” said Hayes.
The merit badges he said are his favorite part of Boy Scouts. But he also really enjoys the camping.
While on a scouting trip to Camp Gerber in Blue Lake Township Hayes was faced with the realization that he couldn’t swim. But he didn’t let that dissuade him from continuing on this quest of self-improvement and confidence building.
Instead Hayes faced the challenge head on, and decided he needed to take some swimming lessons.
“When I first went to the camp [Gerber] thing I didn’t know how to swim,” said Hayes. “I had to go through swimming lessons at a different place before COVID”
Hayes is now CPR certified through the Grant Township Fire Department, and knows the Heimlich Maneuver. The latter of which he had to use once when his sister was choking
With his eye on the prize, Hayes hopes to one day to become an Eagle Scout. A rank few ever achieve in scouting.
Some of the more notable ones include President Gerald Ford, film director Steven Spielberg and Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Hayes has also become involved in the athletic programs at Montague. He is both a wrestler and a football player.
This season he plays snapper for his seventh and eighth grade football team. He said of the two sports he plays he prefers football; and enjoys the running aspect of it.
Hayes has also started a YouTube channel, and like many kids his age hopes to become famous for his videos.
He mostly makes videos about trains, in particular Thomas The Tank Engine. His videos can be found by searching Benandthomas31.