White Lake Fire Authority has placed Fire Chief Gregory Holman on paid administrative leave.
At last Tuesday’s Fruitland Township Board Meeting Melissa Beegle, WLFA board chair and township treasurer announced that, “On Feb. 14 White Lake Fire Authority had a special meeting regarding personal matters. At that time the board authorized the personnel committee to continuing investigating issues and opted to place the chief on paid administrative leave so that the investigation can continue without interference.
Beegle said she will not discuss the matters but will keep the board informed, and the next White Lake Authority meeting is March 17.
Holman has been on the WLFA for 22 years, and has been its chief since 2011.
Captain Peter McCarthy will lead the department in the interim.