The Muskegon Police Department, Muskegon Fire Department, the Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are still actively investigating the suspicious fire at the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore’s Clubhouse that was slated to open this month. The fire occurred in the early hours of Aug. 12 to the organization’s Clubhouse and Neal Fitness Center at 900 W. Western Ave.
The arson has been assessed with damages in total of $5 to $7 million, Monica Turnbull, BGCML CEO said. Crews began work immediately to remediate the smoke and soot damage throughout the 90,000-square-foot renovated building, including all air handlers for the new geo-thermal system. The system was supported by community members to decrease utility operating costs of the building.
An estimated timeline of six to 12 months is expected for all remediation or replacement, and finished construction of the Clubhouse project. Millions of square footage needs to be hand-cleaned or replaced.
The nonprofit anticipated increased fitness center memberships to support operations of youth development programming, new key staff, and leased space from other community partners.
Additionally, work on the Clubhouse was scheduled to be complete by fall 2023. The new earliest estimated reopening is expected for February 2024. Clubhouse youth programs will continue at All Shores Wesleyan to serve youth in the community beginning Sept. 11. Neal Fitness Center operations will continue at temporary sites at Kingdom Life Church, 1215 E. Apple Ave., and Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facility, 1128 Roberts St.
If you would like to support the BGCML with its mission, please consider a donation by visiting bgclubmuskegon.com/donate or by calling Richard Vanderputte-McPherson, resource development director at 231-268-0240.
To help assist with this investigation, donors from the BGCML, ATF, MSP, and Muskegon County Silent Observer have teamed up to offer a reward of more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or prosecution of the subject(s) involved in the fire.
If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750, Muskegon Fire Department at 231-724-6792, or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.