A fire leveled an unoccupied White River Township home believed be be undergoing renovations this afternoon.
Firefighters from the Montague Area Fire District and White Lake Fire Authority battled the blaze during a heavy snow storm which made visibility difficult.
Montague Area Fire District Chief Ron Anderson, while still on the scene during the mop up, said the home located in the 7100 block of Anderson Road. The rural location was on a dead end west of Indian Bay Road. Tankers had to shuttle water from a hydrant located on Lamos Road/Old Channel Trail about a mile from the scene.
Chief Anderson said the fire had exited the home's roof as firefighters arrived on the scene. He said the home was burned to the ground. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
The White Lake Ambulance Authority also assisted at the scene.
More on the fire will be published late in the Beacon.