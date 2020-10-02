WHITE LAKE AREA – Fire Prevention Week is from Oct. 4-10, but unlike previous years where the local fire authorities held open houses filled with food, activities and rides in their vehicles this year’s events have either been cancelled or scaled back.
The Montague Area Fire Authority has cancelled their open house. But will be making a visit to the Montague Area Childhood Center (MACC) to speak to students about fire safety.
Fire Chief Ron Anderson said Montague Fire has also purchased a video curriculum that Montague Area Public School (MAPS) teachers can use with their students.
The White Lake Fire Authority held an early open house last week Saturday, Sept. 26.
Fire Chief Pete McCarthy said it was done as a drive thru experience. Several stations were set up for families to drive up to and see.
The two fire departments will still be having their parade on Monday, Oct. 6. The parade will begin in Whitehall at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 405 E. Colby St. in Whitehall and end at the Montague Fire Station, 5085 Wilcox Ave. in Montague.
The White Lake Beacon was unable to confirm at this time if Blue Lake Township would still be having their open house.