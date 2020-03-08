The White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA) hopes its second millage proposal in the past four months will be successful at the polls this Tuesday during the Michigan Presidential Primary election.
A similar proposal failed by just 21 votes last November.
On Tuesday, voters at the polls will be asked to approve a 1.65 mill increase on property taxes to fund the construction of a new fire station. the millage, if approved, would be levied for four years on property owners in the WLFA’s district.
WLFA also asked for a 1.65 mill request last November to build a new fire station and two purchase two new fire trucks. That proposal was for five years, one more year than Tuesday’s proposal.
WLFA said this proposal is more focused on the replacement of current Station One, identified as the greatest need to provide efficient fire protection in the 54-square mile district.
A new station would replace the aging and cramped 66-year-old Station One located in downtown Whitehall, next to the Whitehall City Hall which was built when the fire department only served the city.
The proposed station would be located on a 4.17 acre site in the City of Whitehall’s Industrial Park, in the southeast corner of the city, much closer to developed areas of Whitehall Township and Fruitland Township which formed the authority with the city in 1994.
The proposed site, located at the corner of Ullmans Way and Delaney Drive, is one block from Fruitland Township and .75 miles from Whitehall Township on White Lake Drive.
According to the WLFA, the current proposal is being placed on the March 10 ballot because it can tag onto the Presidential Primary ballot to reduce costs of the election for the authority, and so WLFA can begin collecting the millage this year.
The authority would like to start construction of the new fire station this year.
WLFA has been making a case for its need for a new fire station for the past four years by going to the voters for millage.
According to the authority, not only is the current station inadequate because it lacks needed space for the apparatus, it does not have living quarters for the full-time firefighters who stay at the station for their 24-hour shifts. And, the station is not located for the most efficient coverage of the WLFA’s territory.
Currently, the living quarters are located in Station Two on Duck Lake Road in Fruitland Township.
Station One also lacks safe storage space for equipment and medical supplies, adequate office space and a meeting room for training.
The design and construction of the proposed 12,000 square foot fire station is not changing from the 2019 proposal. The apparatus bays will be constructed of a pre-engineered steel structure like the new Viking Athletic Center recently opened by Whitehall District Schools in an effort to keep costs down. The office-living quarters will be stick-built.
The WLFA levies 1.4404 mills for operational costs. The millage was set at 1.5 mills when the authority was formed in 1994, but has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment which reduced the rate when the taxable value increases.
WLFA is the sixth largest fire department in Muskegon County, and last year responded to a record 1,162 alarms for service.
Election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in precincts in the City of Whitehall, and the townships of Fruitland and Whitehall.