In accordance with the CDC recommendations and the executive order put in place by the State of Michigan, the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club has made the difficult decision to cancel he White Lake Fourth of July Fireworks.
In a statement they said their number one priority is the health and safety of their members, community residents and visitors. The Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club has come to this difficult decision only after reviewing all options and consulting with the State of Michigan and local authorities.
Plans are being made to host the fireworks at a later date yet this year.
The Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club will continue to focus on serving the community the best they can.