In the grand tradition of Independence Day, White Lake hosted their own fireworks show that could be seen from downtown Montague and downtown Whitehall. The show was designed by Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc., who was hired by the White Lake fireworks committee.
“The goal is to provide an enjoyable show for everyone in the White Lake area, but also to help with bringing people in,” committee member and Artisan Market manager Anna Ulmer said. “It’s really important for bringing people into our area that are from here to have something awesome to do on the Fourth of July. We think it’s really important to have a firework show, not just for all of the local families, but also to bring in people from out of town to local businesses, like local restaurants, grocery stores and small businesses. Also to celebrate our nation, the overarching theme of celebrating the Fourth of July.”
The small committee consists of different business owners and elected officials in the White Lake area; Jason Jaekel of North Grove Brewers serves as the president, along with fellow committee members Anna Ulmer of the Artisan Market, Martin Bennett of Sawyers Brewing Company, Mayor Steve Salter of Whitehall, and Mayor Tom Lohmen of Montague.
“We were fully sponsored by community groups,” said Ulmer. “We had funding from a lot of local businesses, and we reached out to all of the townships in the surrounding areas and the cities. A lot of different community spaces helped us.”
One of the sponsors included WaterDog Outfitters, who donated a kayak worth $1,500, which was raffled off as a means of raising funds for the fireworks. The committee hopes to host a different fundraiser in the winter to get community members excited for summer and continue raising money for next year’s firework show.
“It was interesting from a personal standpoint that you don’t know what the fireworks display is really going to look like,” Ulmer said. “While I was sitting there watching it, I was thinking ‘this is awesome, I worked hard for this.’ I had a bunch of local friends texting, saying ‘wow, that was an incredible fireworks display.’ It felt really good to do something for the community, and do something that impacts so many people and so many families. It felt really rewarding.”
To donate to the White Lake Fireworks committee, use Venmo or PayPal and search “White Lake Fireworks.”
