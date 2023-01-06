Photo courtesy of MONTAGUE DECA

Montague students pose for a photo during the DECA district competition at Ferris State Tuesday. In the front row, from left, are Jordyn Tolan, Kiara Mikkelsen, Autumn Phipps and Jay Brimmer. In the back row are Talan Degen, Charlotte Stuart, Riley Mulder, Chase Gowell, Nick Moss, Lex Hansen, Ryan Neubauer and Elijah Eilers. Five Wildcats earned medals at the competition.