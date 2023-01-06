Montague DECA competed at the DECA District 2 competition Tuesday at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, with 12 Wildcat students taking part.
Riley Mulder and Talan Degen competed in the area of Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Event. Jay Brimmer competed in Quick Serve Restaurant Management. Elijah Eilers computed in Sports & Entertainment Marketing.
Jordyn Tolan and Charlotte Stuart competed in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making. Charlotte received a medal for excellence on her comprehensive exam.
Alex Hansen competed in Principles of Marketing and earned a medal for his judged event.
Autumn Phipps competed in Principles of Finance. Autumn earned an overall finalist medal.
Ryan Neubauer competed in the Entrepreneurship Series and earned an overall finalist medal.
Nick Moss and Chase Gowell competed together in Marketing Management Team Decision Making. They both earned medals for their judged event as well overall finalists medals. Chase also received a medal for excellence on his comprehensive exam.
Kiara Mikkelsen competed in the area of Food Marketing. Kiara earned a medal for excellence on her comprehensive exam, a medal for her judged event, and an overall finalist medal.
Students that received finalist medals will be representing Montague DECA and District 2 by competing at the State Career Development Conference in Detroit March 9-11.