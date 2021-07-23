Muskegon County nearly swung red in the last election cycle, and Republican gubernatorial candidates hope to see that finally happen for them in 2022. The Muskegon County Republican Party is hosting a Summer Patriotic Party at Kruse Park, 3205 W. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon, near Lake Michigan this Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the beach party, five out of the seven Republican candidates hoping to replace Governor Whitmer to become Michigan’s next governor, will vie for Republican support at a free candidate meet and greet from 3-5 p.m.
This meet and greet is to inform voters about an opportunity to compare and contrast Republican gubernatorial candidates, so they can make an informed decision in the Republican primary election.
All are welcome to attend. For tickets to the beach party or to RSVP for the candidate meet and greet, go to www.MuskegonGOP/events