MONTAGUE – A construction project with at the intersection of Hancock and Williams Street is set to begin in June of 2021.
The intersection currently crosses Meade, Hancock, and Williams Street. The project is meant to break up the intersection.
With five streets coming together, the issue of traffic safety is important for the area. According to City Manager Jeff Auch at the city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 18, the goal is to make the area safer for traffic and safer for pedestrians.
The project will create a new intersection, which will separate the section of Meade Street that runs to Dowling. As well as breaking up the intersection, the project also includes improvement of the roads ranging from Old Channel Trail to that intersection.
The city also plans to add curbing to narrow the intersection as well as improvements in the catch basin that feeds into the storm sewer.
Curbing will allow traffic to flow at the safety of pedestrians along these roads. Vehicles will be less likely to cut corners which happens frequently at this intersection, according to Auch.
Because of this new construction, the section of Meade St that leads to Dowling can be renamed. There are 20 addresses that a name change would affect, according to Auch.
Council member Tim Todd suggested naming the new section “North Meade” to keep it simple. Council member Bruce Froelich suggested naming the new section in honor of Henry Roesler, former Mayor of the City of Montague.
During the meeting, Mayor Tom Lohman shared that the name Meade is already in mapping and databases and that the city should just keep the name as is.
The construction project has already been approved by the city. According to Auch, the name change discussion can continue until up until the project is completed.
The next Montague City Council meeting will be held over Zoom on Monday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 pm.