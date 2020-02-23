Five Star Real Estate has opened a newly renovated office in Whitehall.
While Five Star initially opened a Whitehall location back in 2016, it was time for an upgrade. The new office, located at 511 E. Colby Street, “provides more space for agents, better parking options, and gives us the opportunity to create an office with a look and feel more consistent with Five Star’s culture,” said Greg Carlson, owner and founder of Five Star.
“We are thrilled to continue offering this unique business model to Whitehall and support agents in their endeavor to better serve their clients” explains Carlson.
Five Star will host a Grand Opening event at the new office on Wednesday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Founded in 1996, Five Star is a West Michigan based real estate brokerage with a corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids. Five Star has found the right mix of low, efficient costs, and a highly responsive support staff.
Five Star has catapulted from 150 agents in 2012 to over 500 in 2020 with 14 company offices and 20 private branch locations.
For more information, visit www.fivestarmichigan.com.