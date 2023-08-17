The White Lake Snow Farmers will take their second crack at the Guinness world record for a connected flotilla next Sunday, Aug. 27 on White Lake with its annual Float-a-Palooza.
Last year, according to the Snow Farmers, the Float-a-Palooza, which doubles as a Snow Farmers fundraiser, resulted in 379 kayaks on the water at once. The world record is 1,500.
Whether the record attempt is successful or not, the Snow Farmers promise "a fantastic time to meet friends and listen to some music from your kayak or canoe on the lake."
The event is set to begin at 1 p.m., with the official kayak/canoe count and aerial photo scheduled for 2 p.m. Like last year, there will be several launch points available on the water around White Lake.
A shuttle bus will be provided for Float-a-Palooza participants. Registration fee to participate is $10 per float, and registration is available online at whitelakesnowfarmers.org/float-a-palooza.
The Snow Farmers are also seeking volunteers to help with parking and loading and unloading of kayaks and canoes. Those interested can contact John Hanson at 231-736-8736 or Elie Ghazal at 248-346-1514.