Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve will be welcomed into the national Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) as part of a sunset hike Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A plaque will be presented to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan (LCWM), followed by an interpretive hike to showcase the outstanding natural features and future old-growth forest. The public is invited to gather at Meinert Park, a Muskegon County Park located at 8592 Meinert Park Rd, Montague, MI 49437 for a short hike along the beach to explore the preserve.
Established in 2012, the preserve protects outstanding views of Lake Michigan, sand and gravel beach, open dunes, interdunal wetlands and 64-acres of mesic northern forest. The forest showcases high-quality, second-growth with abundant large dead trees and fallen logs, teeming with fungi, woodpeckers and other forest birds. Notable older hemlocks are present on site, and with careful stewardship from LCWM and the community, it will continue to develop important old-growth characteristics. Tree species present include eastern hemlock, American beech, red oak, white pine, sugar maple and other hardwoods.
Flower Creek Dunes will be the ninth Michigan forest to be recognized in the Old-Growth Forest Network. OGFN is a nonprofit working to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly-accessible forests and a network of people to protect and care for them. With a focus on celebrating our nation’s oldest forests, OGFN works with volunteers to identify and ensure the preservation and recognition of at least one forest in every forest-growing county in the country. OGFN also educates about the extraordinary ecological and human wellness benefits of mature and old-growth forests and speaks out regarding immediate threats to important forests. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, OGFN has recognized over 200 forests in 34 states. The full list of forests in the national Network may be viewed at www.oldgrowthforest.net.