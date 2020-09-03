CLAYBANKS TWP. – Some residents and property owners are still at odds with the pig CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) that is located near Big Flower Creek.
A recent review from the organization Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) was released detailing the ongoing efforts to either shutdown or restrict Flower Creek Swine, LLC's pig CAFO’s operations.
ROAD’s opposition to the CAFO began in 2017.
“After holding an informational meeting about CAFOS in fall 2017 attended by 100 local residents, ROAD also generated interest and testimony for the Jan. 10 public hearing on the environmental impact of a swine CAFO to be located on a hill above Flower Creek, within a few miles of Lake Michigan. That public hearing held by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was attended by over 200 people,” writes review author Margot Haynes.
The organization has also financed studies looking at the environmental impact of the CAFO. The first of which was hiring two hydrologists from Michigan State University – David Hyndman and Anthony Kendall – which was presented as part of ROAD’s initial testimony against the CAFO to the then Department of Environmental Quality (now Environment, Great Lakes, & Energy (EGLE)).
Despite these efforts Flower Creek Swine, LLC was still issued a permit.
A major concern for organizations like ROAD and the Big Flower Creek Association (BFCA) is that pig feces is being sold as fertilizer to the nearby farms. And that due to runoff this fertilizer could make its way into not only Big Flower Creek, but also Lake Michigan, which could be a health risk.
Based out of Novi, Dr. Cheryl Ruble is an infectious disease doctor that owns property nearby on South Indian Hills Road. She said most people are worried about E. coli, but it really isn’t E. coli that they should be worried about, but instead the other potentially harmful microbes that come with it.
“E. coli are bacteria that are found in the digestive tract and intestines in all humans and all warm-blooded animals. So, they are ubiquitous, and most E. coli aren’t harmful, said Ruble.
“So, when we say high levels of E. coli make it unsafe in a water body makes it unsafe for recreational activity, here is what we really mean. The high levels of e. Coli above certain threshold values indicate the likely presence of other germs, pathogens, viruses, bacteria, microorganisms or whatever term you want to use. So, it is the company that E. coli keep that were worried about, as opposed to the E. coli itself”
Of course, E. coli can still be harmful, she said there are antibiotic resistant strains, and certain types cause very serious symptoms like kidney failure, diarrhea and even death.
In 2018, according to the ROAD review, BFCA and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan (LCWM) commissioned professor Rick Rediske from Grand Valley State University’s (GVSU) Annis Water Resource Institute (AWRI) to do a water study. The study found that Big Flower Creek was already environmentally impaired before the construction of the CAFO.
Kim de Groh is a senior materials research engineer for NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. She also is in charge of water testing for the BFCA.
“I’ve organized and coordinated the testing that we’ve [BFCA] have done in 2018, 2019 and this year 2020,” said de Groh.
Like Ruble, de Groh also has property near the CAFO. She said her background is not in water testing, but she instead is in charge of hiring and overseeing experts that are.
“There are high levels of E. coli in the creek. Depending on rainfall and this year pretty much of all the testing we’ve done so far has shown E. coli contamination above the water quality standards that are set for the state of Michigan,” said de Groh.
“[…] You want your water to be under 300 units [per 100 mL], for ease you want it 300, so far most of the testing we’ve done this year has been over 300.”
de Groh said BFCA has been working closely with EGLE and sends all their data to them. The organization is on EGLE’s impaired waterway listing, meaning the state recognizes that Big Flower Creek is contaminated, and that BFCA's data is seen as credible.
There have been several lawsuits made against the CAFO. Road initiated a legal fight with Flower Creek Swine, LLC back in 2018 but had their case thrown out.
“ROAD, with its many individual donors, also financed a challenge to Flower Creek Swine through the Circuit Court, seeking an injunction against the operation of the CAFO. EGLE was called DEQ at the time. In May 2018, DEQ approved the permit for FCS, writes Haynes.
“Within six months (Dec. 2018), the court ruled that our lawsuit trying to stop environmental damage was premature because the facility had not yet been completely built or occupied. Of course, had we waited until it was built, the CAFO would have argued in court that we were too late because the building costs had already been incurred.”
ROAD also contested a permit that was issued by the DEQ, where they presented the organization with a list of demands that were eventually met.
Dr. Ruble also mounted her own legal case against the CAFO, pursuing a case against Flower Creek Swine, LLC without any legal authority.
“I realized very early on it was kind of an exercise in futility. Why didn’t I hire a lawyer? Because nobody can afford it,” said Dr. Ruble.
“ROAD hired a lawyer and ultimately had to give up their case. Not because they didn’t have what we thought was a good case, but because they ran out of funds, and the farm industry knows that.”
In 2019, members of ROAD attended a meeting in Grand Rapids with EGLE officials where they supported the clarification of the Sno-Fro rule. Which doesn’t allow manure to be spread over top snow.
CAFOs now according to the ROAD review must report their manure usage to EGLE, where it is posted under their miwaters website. Haynes concludes that this is a small victory for organizations like her own.
Haynes also writes that in 2020 it is very likely that manure from the CAFO has been spread in the Whitehall-Montague areas, likely happening sometime around May. Also, EGLE has listed Big Flower Creek as being seriously impaired, and people that use pig manure as fertilizer will be monitored and held more responsible for any sort of environmental impact that is caused by it.
Dr. Ruble in a phone interview said she has talked to both Michigan’s senator Gary Peters and New Jersey’s senator Cory Booker about the dangers of CAFOs.