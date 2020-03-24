WHITEHALL – White Lake Food Pantry at Lebanon Lutheran Church,1101 S. Mears Ave., has temporarily closed.
Pastor Douglas Ogden made the announcement Monday after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe order for citizens to limit interaction, and ordering many businesses to close.
Ogden said the food pantry will be closed to April 15.
Normal operations have food pantry clients come to the church on Wednesday mornings, eat a breakfast and pick up food. Last week the operations changed to volunteers distributing food in the parking lot to clients who pulled up in their vehicles.
Ogden said they are also concerned about the safety and health of the food pantry volunteers, many who are senior citizens. After schools were closed, some teens volunteered to serve in the pantry. However, he said volunteers were not able to keep a safe distance from each other while working.
The pastor said most of the food pantry clients still have enough food at home, but they now must be creative in how they use it. If the pantry is aware of clients who are desperately in need of food, they will make arrangements to get it to them.
Ogden also said the food pantry's supply of food is running low. It will be ordering more food when it reopens.