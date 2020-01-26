Time to spill the beans.
To support the growth of the food processing sector, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County and the West Michigan Shoreline Food Processing Initiative are moving forward to create a food processing incubator and training development center.
Last month, the FARM facility (Food, Agriculture, Research, and Manufacturing) received support from the Muskegon Community College Board of Trustees and leadership, along with Muskegon Charter Township, to construct the 12,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Stebbins and Quarterline Roads, located on the northeast corner of the main campus.
The FARM will provide students pursuing the joint food service certificate from MCC and Michigan State University with the opportunity to witness innovation at the state-of-the-art pilot food processing training facility.
The facility will be owned by the Community Foundation, through a land lease with the college, and operated by the West Michigan Shoreline Food Processing Initiative, with support from Muskegon Area
First. The FARM, being built by Muskegon-based Port City Construction, will serve as a training resource to Michigan’s farmers and agribusinesses for new product innovations to support growth of the West Michigan food processing industry.
The FARM will provide flexible food processing production training space for multiple early stage and existing food processors that are looking for an offsite location to test manufacturing of new food product innovations. This includes primarily beverage, fruit and vegetable processing.
The funds for this innovative partnership come from a State of Michigan appropriation. Then-Senator Geoff Hansen worked alongside the Initiative, local businessman John Essex, City of Muskegon officials, and the Community Foundation, with broad-based support from the West Michigan food processing industry, to bring this resource to the Muskegon area.
The vision is that the FARM will become a regional hub of learning, capacity building, and new products development for food processors of all sizes and will serve Muskegon County and the entire West Michigan region, offering:
1) Short-term production training space for early stage food processors.
2) New products pilot testing space for medium and large food processing companies.
3) A training facility to offer food safety and capacity building classes to food processors.
4) Office space for food processor support organizations and suppliers to be centralized in one key location, which will facilitate networking, collaboration and capacity building among the food processing community. This facility will be a key resource for food processors in West Michigan and will foster, incubate and expand the food processing industry in the region.
Facility design and preparation are underway with planned groundbreaking in the spring and completion before year-end.