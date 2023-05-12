The eighth Annual ForeShore Adventure Run, presented by Huntington Bank, is a thrilling 5k adventure run that will take place Saturday, May 20, at Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon. The run will feature 25 obstacles that will challenge runners of all ages and skill levels. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience that is not to be missed.
The ForeShore Adventure Run is not your typical 5k run. The 25 obstacles along the course will test your strength, agility, and endurance. From climbing walls to sand dunes and water obstacles, the obstacles will push you to your limits and leave you feeling exhilarated. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, the ForeShore Adventure Run is the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and have fun.
But this event is more than just a run. All proceeds from the ForeShore Adventure Run will benefit the Muskegon Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter, food and other essential services to the homeless and those in need. By participating in the run, you will not only have a great time, but you will also be making a difference in your community.
"We are thrilled to partner with our sponsors to bring the ForeShore Adventure Run to Muskegon," said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. "This event is all about having fun, challenging yourself and supporting a great cause. We can't wait to see everyone out there May 20."
Registration for the ForeShore Adventure Run is now open, and participants can sign up at foreshore.org. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, so grab your friends and family and come join the fun.