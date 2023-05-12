The most important skill any pastor needs is the ability to build relationships. For the best ones, it seems to come effortlessly.
That was the case with Whitehall’s Larry Foster, the former pastor of Lebanon Lutheran Church and local fixture who passed away peacefully last Sunday, May 7, at the age of 85.
Foster was pastor at Lebanon Lutheran from 1976-93 — prior to that, he served as pastor at Grace Lutheran in his hometown of Lansing — before leaving the church to launch ClergySeminars, through which he used his experience as a pastor and licensed family therapist to aid churches and others nationwide. He also worked with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s presiding bishop, Elizabeth Eaton, on the ELCA Systems Academy, which the church calls “a four-year structured engagement” that enables participants to enhance their ministry work.
Foster and his wife Ginny were parishioners at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era from 1993 until Larry’s passing. In addition to Ginny, Foster lives on through his two sons, Mitchell and Tommy, the latter of whom is a well-known local musician, and three grandchildren, Max, Finn and Evah.
“I got to know him as a colleague and a friend. He became a mentor. I became a student of his. Then I was his pastor,” Trinity Lutheran pastor Sarah Samuelson said. “I knew him in many different roles, which is a real treat for me. What’s interesting to me is that everybody I’ve talked to has a special and meaningful relationship with Larry. I can’t stress that enough. Larry impacted people’s lives everywhere and with everyone he met.”
Foster served in the U.S. Army reserve, and through that service he met Ginny in Washington, where she was studying at Pacific Lutheran University. The two married in 1962, at about the halfway mark of Foster’s pro baseball career.
Foster starred at Lansing Sexton High School — he is in the school’s Hall of Fame — and at Michigan State before signing with the Detroit Tigers. He played professionally for seven years, joining an unusual club by appearing in just one major league game, a relief appearance against Minnesota in September 1963.
His then-manager, Charlie Dressen, was down to Foster and Foster’s roommate, fellow minor league call-up Denny McLain, to start a game a few days later and picked McLain, launching the latter to a successful career that included two Cy Young awards and the 1968 Most Valuable Player honor. Foster, who was already pursuing higher education during his baseball off-seasons, ultimately went into his career in ministry.
“You didn’t hear him talk about it much, but you could tell he was beaming (when he did),” current Lebanon Lutheran pastor Doug Ogden said of Foster’s baseball career.
Ogden said he’s long felt Lebanon Lutheran’s is perhaps the most mentally healthy congregation he’s ever been around, and he attributed much of that to the relationship it had with Foster when he was running the church.
“I think Lebanon was very fortunate to have him as a pastor, and to continue to have relationships with him and his whole family, long after it was official,” Ogden said.
Foster carried that gift for building relationships to Trinity Lutheran when he and his family began attending church there following his service at Lebanon; Ogden said it is customary in the Lutheran faith for a pastor to move to a different church when leaving their post. Foster knew Samuelson through her father — the two had been colleagues — and befriended her, as well as becoming her teacher when she took some of his seminars after being ordained. He continued offering counsel when she took over as pastor in 2015.
“Larry would come into my office and sit down across from me and say, ‘What’s on your mind? What are you thinking about? What are you reading?’” Samulson said. “He genuinely wanted to know that. He had a genuine concern for me. Then he wanted to know, how can I help you in my ministry? He was never done (serving).”
Foster was known for performing his service with a smile and a laugh when warranted, too. Ogden said he had a gift for “putting people at ease,” and that often came in the form of a joke.
“He was a great jokester,” Samuelson said. “That was part of his charm and part of his teaching style. He always had a twinkle in his eye...One of his main teachings was that one of the best ways to dispel conflict is playfulness. I’ve always remembered that.”