Navy SEAL, Actor and writer Remi Adeleke will be visiting the Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) Monday,, Nov. 7. Remi appeared in the 2017 blockbuster movie Transformers, but is best known for his compelling story of rising from troubled kid in the Bronx, New York to a member of the United States Navy SEALS.
Remi is the author of Transformed: A Navy SEAL’s Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds. He is scheduled to star in the new Fox reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test which will debut in January 2023.
Remi is also a co-founder and advisor to the Muskegon School. Muskegon Maritime Academy is located at 571 E. Apple Avenue. He will be at the school from 9 a.m. to noon and will be heading to Scott’s Meats in Muskegon Heights from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet the community. Scott’s Meats is located at 260 E. Broadway Avenue in Muskegon Heights.
For more information, call Franklin at 231-903-5523.