CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tom Schmiedeknecht (second from left), former Trinity Health EMS President, was presented with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Service Member Patriot award Thursday. Schmiedeknecht was nominated by his son, fellow veteran and current Trinity EMS field supervisor Mark (third from left). With the Schmiedeknechts are ESGR representatives John Baxter (far left) and Roland Ashby.