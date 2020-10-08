WHITEHALL – Former Shoreline Elementary School principal David Hundt was recognized earlier this year by the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators (NAFEPA) for the work that he does at the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD).
Hundt worked for 11-years for the Whitehall School District before taking his current role as a school improvement state and federal program consultant at the MAISD.
A trip to Washington D.C. was in the works for Hundt, who had planned to accept his award at the NAFEPA national conference in March. But unfortunately, due to COVID-19, that did not happen.
“So, I was invited to go to Washington D.C. to receive the award, at their national conference. And it was held on, it was going to be held, I want to say was March 13. I can’t remember the exact date so don’t quote me on that one, said Hundt.
“Basically, it was a week before the whole country shut down. All the way up to the day before to leave I thought I was going.”
He said he found out that day the entire conference had been shut down.
“There wasn’t any sort of virtual award or anything like that. So basically, they just recognized me via e-mail.”
For his job, Hundt works with the different school districts within Muskegon County to ensure that they receive their state and federal funding. School districts are required to follow certain guidelines in order to collect this money.
While working in Whitehall, was a recipient of Title I funding. Which means it received federal funding based on the high number of low-income students in the district.
As the principal Hundt was responsible for getting that Title I funding for his school. Which later prepared him for his current position.
“So, when I was a principal, I worked in a Title I building. Title I is a federal funding source that comes from the federal government, and it has a lot of strings attached to it.
“So, you have to pay really close attention to what the laws are. You have to maintain a lot of different sort of documentation on how you are using the fund. You have to be really thoughtful how you are using the funds with the kids.”
Although, Hundt isn’t able to receive his award in person at the ceremony, he did say it feels really honored to have received it. Mainly, because the nomination was made by his peers who do the same job or something similar in other counties.
The award wasn’t something he nominated himself for.
Most, but not all of the counties, in Michigan employ school improvement state and federal program consultants. Hundt believes he was nominated because of his collaborative nature.
By nature of his job, he said that collaboration is a necessity. And that consultants oftentimes share information and what they are doing with one another.
What he enjoys most about his job is the fact that he is being helpful to others and making a difference.