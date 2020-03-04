GRAND HAVEN – West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum will host a luncheon program examining how high-water levels may impact local business, sustainability, and climate action on Wednesday, March 18, at the Grand Haven Community Center.
Already conspicuous for its contribution to erosion on local beachfront properties, high-water levels are emerging as a signature issue for western Michigan, with potentially significant impacts for both lakeshore and inland communities. In addition to nuisance flooding, these high-water elevations are already affecting discharges from municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial discharges, and could also affect sewer lines and stormwater best management practices, as well as public and private infrastructure throughout the region. There are now documented cases of National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit violations caused by existing water levels.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that levels will increase by a foot or more in the next year.
The featured speaker is Luis A. Saldivia, Field Operations Section manager for Lakes Michigan and Superior at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, a leader of the EGLE Water Division high water response team currently examining the potential impact of high-water levels on local business and communities.
He will present on the current status of Great Lakes Water Levels, the reason why this is happening, and what EGLE is doing about it. His talk will address issues outside of shoreline erosion that people should be concerned about, and the ongoing efforts to address those.
Erin Kuhn, executive director of the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission in Muskegon will discuss current and potential local impacts and how the issue could continue to stress local infrastructure. Other speakers to be announced.
The program includes lunch from Righteous Cuisine, $15 if paid online at wmsbf.org Doors open at 11:30 am with the program starting at 12:15, ending at 1:30.Learn more at wmsbf.org